For the second year in a row, Franklin County will pay less in health insurance for county employees in the coming year while keeping all the same benefits.
Last year, the county was able to negotiate a 10% reduction in costs. For 2020, the rates will go down 5%.
During a Franklin County Fiscal Court session Tuesday evening, magistrates learned the county will save $41,000 in health insurance costs in 2020. Currently, Franklin County pays 100% of the premium costs for county employees.
The court voted unanimously to continue using Humana as the county's health insurance provider for 2020.
“I just want to add we are fortunate enough to be able to pass along savings to the county this time when other insurance rates are going up outside,” said Magistrate Sherry Sebastian. “We were really pleased with the rate that our broker brought back to us.”
One thing that aids in keeping the premiums low is that the employees are remaining healthy, officials said. The county has been encouraging employees to stay well by implementing a wellness program that rewards employees who complete preventive health screenings and yearly checkups among other activities, such as exercising regularly or getting a flu shot.
In the past several years, employees have not had to pay a monthly fee if they did not earn a certain amount of wellness points by a certain date. On Tuesday, the court had the opportunity to vote to implement a $50 per month fee for fiscal 2021 for employees who did not reach a silver status by Sept. 1, 2020.
Several county employees present during the work session spoke out against the plan, arguing their health issues, such as high blood pressure, is not the county’s business. Others were worried about unforeseen injuries or long-term illnesses preventing them from earning the points.
After a long, heated discussion, the court ultimately voted unanimously not to require a specific amount of wellness points to be earned by Sept. 1, 2020. Instead, employees must simply enroll in the program, which was what was required this year.
Before voting, Magistrate J.W. Blackburn noted that no matter which decision the court made, it can expect insurance premiums to go up in the future.
Other items of business the court passed included reallocating funds to pay for emergency repairs to the jail. The repairs are for safety and security reasons and will cost $133,200. Some $101,200 of the cost will come from the surplus fund and the remaining $32,000 will be covered with the money that would have been used for a new vehicle this year.
The court also approved a rezoning of property located at 3975, 3885 and 3895 Evergreen Road from rural residential to rural low density multifamily district.
The 1.895-acre property was sold to 54 Investments LLC for $485,000 in 2017. The rezoning allows for the property owners to add up to 24 one-story units to the property.
During the work session, Natalie Wilkerson, president of the Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation, introduced the new executive director of Paul Sawyier Public Library, Jean Ruark, and proposed an idea for the court to consider: requiring more discussion if an owner of a structure on the National Register of Historic Places wishes to demolish the structure.
Currently, structures listed on the register are not protected from demolition by any local, state or federal laws. Wilkerson said Franklin County is home to roughly 50 places on the national register. Owners of those places are eligible for tax credits that can be applied to renovation and preservation costs of the properties.
The court ultimately asked Wilkerson and the trust to do more research into exactly how many historic places there are in Franklin County and to see what other counties are doing to help protect the properties.
Another item that the court requested more research on was whether to require farmers, regardless of how much profit they make, to apply for a business license.
County Judge-Executive Huston Wells brought to the court’s attention that there’s currently a $50,000 profit threshold for rental property owners. Wells recently received many phone calls from concerned farmers after notices were sent out that they need to apply for a business license.
Tax Administrator Li Griffin said under current law, any farm classified as a schedule F is subject to having a business license. Only 25% are currently in compliance.
Franklin County is home to around 579 farms. On average, most local farms are not making a profit, said Keenan Bishop, county extension agent for agriculture and natural resources education for Franklin County Cooperative Extension.
Magistrate Lambert Moore said he is OK with giving a break to smaller farms since so many of them are not making a profit.
Magistrates ultimately expressed they are open to learning more about how to define a farm and to see how other counties handle business licenses, not only for farms but for all businesses.