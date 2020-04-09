Recycling

Recycling for Franklin County residents has been put on hold due to a mechanical issue at the Lexington Recycle Center.

The Lexington Recycle Center announced Wednesday that the collection of residential recycling will stop for several weeks because a shaft that moves recyclables for sorting broke down at the center on Tuesday.

According to the City of Lexington press release, the company that makes parts for the recycling equipment is shut down for at least three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Franklin County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward announced that anything placed in curbside red recycling carts by county residents will be taken to the landfill for at least a month, maybe longer.

Woodward asks that anything put in either the garbage bin or recycle bin to be bagged as loose items pose a risk to sanitation workers.

Franklin County’s paper recycling bin on Riverbend Road between the sheriff’s office and fire department will remain open, though, Woodward said.

She reminded residents that only office paper, newspaper, magazines, catalogs and paper mail are accepted at the bin.

If other items or types of paper are put into the bin, it contaminates the load and will likely result in the contaminated paper ending up in the landfill.

Woodward said since the paper recycling bin opened a month ago, she hasn’t had many issues with people not following the rules.

Officials are "really grateful,” Woodward said.

As for regular recycling, Woodward emphasized that the situation is only temporary.

If residents want to hold onto their recycling until it can be taken to the Lexington Recycle Center again, that’s encouraged, but Woodward realizes that’s not practical for everyone.

On Thursday, Frankfort Division of Solid Waste Superintendent Byron Roberts said the city is working on a plan for city residents to be able to continue recycling while the Lexington Recycle Center is closed. 

Roberts said the city hopes to have more information for residents on Friday. 

For more information on county recycling, visit franklincounty.ky.gov, follow the county’s solid waste Facebook page at Franklin County KY Solid Waste, or call the fiscal court office at 502-875-8751.

For more information on city recycling, call the City of Frankfort’s Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527 or 502-352-2088. Information is also available at frankfort.ky.gov and on Facebook at the Frankfort, Kentucky City Hall page.

