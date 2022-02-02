In anticipation of the impending ice storm, Thursday trash collection for Franklin County will be starting in the early hours of the morning.

The county requests residents put their bins out Wednesday evening to be collected. 

Friday collection may be delayed until the roads are safe to travel.

Areas impacted by tomorrow’s early collection include: Duckers neighborhoods, Governor’s Place Neighborhood, Frankfort Country Lane Estates, Pinewoods Subdivision, Elkhorn Terrace Neighborhood, Pine Hill Village, Springhill Estates, Buena Vista, Walnut Hills, McKeene Estates, Woodlands and those on Secretariat in Silver Lake II.

For more information, visit the Franklin County Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/fcfcky, their website, https://franklincounty.ky.gov/, or download the FrankWASTE app. 

