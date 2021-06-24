The Franklin County unemployment rate rose slightly from April to May.

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the May jobless rate was 3.9% compared to 3.8% the previous month.

Unemployment

Franklin County’s May jobless rate of 3.9% also matches the statewide rate. The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.5%.

The county unemployment rate in May 2020 was 10.8%.

Last month, Oldham’s 2.8% was the lowest jobless rate in the state with neighboring Shelby and Woodford not far behind with 2.9%. Magoffin County continues to have the highest unemployment rate in Kentucky with 10.2%.

