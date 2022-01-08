Even on a snow day, Franklin County Fiscal Court still got some work done on Friday.
County leaders voted 5-2 not to contribute $15,000 to the city as part of the Frankfort CARES Coalition’s effort to hire a consultant to help them apply to become a 501(c)3. Squires Sherry Sebastian, J.W. Blackburn, Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracey and Marti Booth voted no. Squire Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells voted yes.
Originally, the CARES Coalition asked both the city and the county for $15,000 each for a consultant, thus providing $30,000 to hire one. At the Dec. 17 meeting, the fiscal court tabled discussion on whether to give the CARES Coalition the $15,000 they were asking for. The Frankfort City Commission moved to provide the full $30,000 to CARES at their Dec. 20 meeting with the hope that the county would reimburse half the amount.
Simon House Executive Director and CARES steering committee member Rachelle Foley, who was originally at the meeting to request funds for the Simon House, did her best to answer the magistrates’ questions. CARES Coalition’s community engagement project manager Blair Hecker was not present.
One of the main sticking points for the magistrates, especially Sebastian, was what the contractor would be doing. Documents provided to the court by CARES stated the main goal of the contractor, who would be hired for a six-month term, is to “guide Coalition through 501(c)3 application process.”
However, Sebastian pointed out other duties listed, such as to establish a board structure and apply for grants. She noted her experience in grant writing and said it requires different skills from those needed to create a board structure for an organization.
“In another life, I wrote grants, and it’s a very specialized skill set. It is different than an administrative skill set of being orderly and pulling together and initiating a group that’s going to move forward. So are you looking at the same type of individual to do both?” Sebastian asked Foley.
“Yes,” she responded.
Foley explained she understands the skill sets needed to write grants because she writes grants as the executive director of the Simon House. She also said, because it is a timely process, the executive directors are so busy writing grants for their own agencies, they do not have enough time to adequately write grants for the coalition.
Wells attempted to help Foley elaborate on the purpose of hiring the contractor by saying their job would be to provide answers to questions on how to organize the coalition and guide them through the 501(c)3 filing process.
“So, Rachelle, let’s make this very clear. This ask is for a consultant that could answer these questions, right?” he asked. “These questions can’t be answered now because that’s why we’re hiring a consultant, isn’t that correct?”
“That’s correct,” she responded.
Despite the attempt to clarify the consultant’s duties, both Mueller and Tracey said there were too many unanswered questions and voted to deny the resolution.
After he voted to approve the resolution, Wells pointed out the focus of the CARES Coalition, preventing and reducing homelessness, affects the county as well as the city.
The fiscal court voted 6-1 to approve a funding request of $24,500 to the Simon House. The lone dissenting vote was from Booth.
In the request to the fiscal court, Foley laid out the issues facing the Simon House. While it was planned to be open by last June, construction delays on their building at East Main Street pushed their date back.
To house those they were already serving, they worked with Days Inn to make sure they had a place to stay, which quickly drained their funds. As a result of this and not receiving more Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds, they were in desperate need of money to pay salaries and run their normal shelter operations. The Simon House is also asking the city for an additional $24,500, adding to a total $49,000 for the organization.
Sebastian questioned Foley on the Simon House as a temporary shelter. Foley explained to Sebastian that even though it is called a “temporary shelter” the building itself and its operations are long-term.
“What we’re saying is, temporary housing is still emergency housing. It’s not temporary as in the shelter is temporary, it’s temporary as their stay is temporary,” she explained. “It’s temporary as in, this is not their permanent home. This is a temporary solution for them to have a roof over their head.”
In other business, discussion continued about adding residential recovery facilities as a conditional use. After having been tabled in the Dec. 17 meeting, it was brought up again in order to make changes. The changes made during Friday’s meeting involved the location of septic tanks as well as whether or not the buildings would need to include a grease trap.
After the discussion, the decision was made to have the plans go back and be further fleshed out, during which time it would be decided if the proposal would have to come back for a first reading, as the rezoning was first proposed in August.
• Franklin County Parks Director Charlie Lewis came before the fiscal court to update them on the Lakeview Park Master Plan. There will be a meeting for the public to comment at the Paul Sawyier Public Library on Monday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Lewis said they were working to make sure virtual attendance would be possible.
• The fiscal court unanimously approved a resolution in support of a $100,000 grant for the Elkhorn Water District’s future utility projects. The district applied for this grant so as not to raise rates on their served households. Funds for the grant can come from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and more grants will be coming at the Jan. 20 fiscal court meeting.
• A request for qualifications (RFQ) for new and improved buildings used by the Franklin County Road Department was also passed unanimously. Superintendent Jon Mitchell told the court they did not want any “Taj Mahals,” but instead just something newer — the current buildings have been used since the 1950s and are in need of some work.
• The court also had a first reading on whether or not to change the minimum bid price for a county project from the state-specified $30,000. After discussion where Sebastian, Blackburn, Mueller and Tracey preferred changing it to $22,000 and Booth, Moore and Wells choosing to stay with the state’s specified amount, the decision was made to add a second reading to the Jan. 20 meeting.
• Another first reading was held about whether or not to change the use of mini-warehouses/self-storage facilities to a permitted use in highway commercial zones. It is currently a conditional use, but is a permitted use in agricultural districts, industrial commercial districts and general industrial districts. Restaurants, auto parts stores and grocery stores are examples of what can commonly be found in highway commercial zones. The second reading will also be on Jan. 20.
