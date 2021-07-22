Franklin County has five fewer active cases of COVID-19 than it did Tuesday.
The Franklin County Health Department, in its report Thursday, said there are 25 actives cases of the virus, down from 30 listed in Tuesday’s report.
The county has 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total to 4,189 since March 2020 when the pandemic began.
FCHD is offering COVID testing by appointment only at its clinic, 100 Glenns Creek Road. Those interested in being tested should call 502-564-7647 to schedule an appointment.
The health department has administered a total of 12,846 COVID vaccines. That breaks down to 4,822 of Moderna first doses, 4,721 Moderna second doses, 2,683 of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 333 Pfizer first doses and 287 Pfizer second doses.
According to data provided by the state, Woodford County has had 66.56% of its population receive at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, tops in the state. Franklin County is second at 65.42%, and Fayette County is third at 63.59%.
Ballard and Christian counties, both in Western Kentucky, have the lowest percentage of residents who have received at least one dose at 22%.
