It was another week of mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others saw declines.
The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending Sunday was 3,866, a significant decline from the 6,746 reported a week ago. The number of new cases in those 18 and under also declined when compared to last week, dropping from 969 to 496.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky now stands at 1,635,010 since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020.
Five counties reported 100 or more new cases during the past week. The top 10 counties over were: Jefferson with 881, Fayette 165, Warren 127, Hardin 118, Kenton 115, Boone 84, Daviess 78, Campbell 68, Bullitt 66 and Madison 52.
Public health officials have said the number of positive cases is likely undercounted, since many people who have a positive result from a home test do not report it to state public health officials, if they do not require medical treatment or were asymptomatic. Some numbers may also be low due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The number of new COVID-related deaths during the past week was 43, down from last week’s 49. There have now been 17,502 deaths in Kentucky since the start of the pandemic.
After three straight weeks of declines, Kentucky’s positivity rate, based on the number of positive results from all COVID testing rose to 7.03%, up from last week’s 6.73%, but is still below the level from two weeks ago.
The overall hospital census saw a rise, compared to a week ago. There are currently 281 Kentuckians hospitalized, compared to last week’s 250. Those in the ICU rose from 35 to 40, while ventilator usage fell from 14 to 9.
The COVID community levels map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rates counties as having a low, medium or high community level; by whether their color is green, yellow or red.
According to Friday's report, 102 counties are in the green, with 15 yellow and the other three red. Last week, it was 110 green and the other 10 yellow, with no red counties.
Franklin and all surrounding counties are in green.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.