It was another week of mixed results in the weekly COVID-19 report released on Monday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, as some of the indicators rose, while others saw declines.

The number of new cases reported to state public health officials for the period ending Sunday was 3,866, a significant decline from the 6,746 reported a week ago. The number of new cases in those 18 and under also declined when compared to last week, dropping from 969 to 496.

112922 COVID map

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription