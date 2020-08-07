COVID Update graphic

The Franklin County Health Department reported double-digit confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row Friday.

FCHD said there were 10 new confirmed cases Friday after reporting 15 new cases Thursday.

That brings the county’s total to 317 overall and 60 for August.

There are currently 106 active cases among the general public and 13 active cases in long-term care facilities. Seven people in Franklin County have died from the virus, and 191 have recovered.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 573 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday in a press release. That brings the state’s total to 33,796. Twenty-one of the newly reported cases were children ages 5 and younger.

Beshear also announced four new deaths. A total of 760 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

At least 684,356 coronavirus tests have been performed in Kentucky, and the positivity rate stands at 5.57%. At least 8,589 Kentuckians have recovered.

Beshear is expected to have additional guidance for Kentucky’s bars and restaurants on Monday.

“Expectations ought to be that capacity will increase again to 50%, but there will be some changes. Especially in restaurants, we need people to still prioritize outdoor seating,” Beshear said Thursday.

“Bars and restaurants are both going to be expected to have their last item served at 10 p.m. Then there is going to be an hour to let people eat and drink and ultimately go home.”

