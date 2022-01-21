012222.COVID graphic.png

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Health Department announced Thursday an additional 280 cases since its last report on Tuesday.

The county has now had 10,466 cases of COVID since the pandemic’s onset in March 2020.

There were 216 active cases in the county Thursday.

This month has seen 1,893 confirmed cases of COVID, easily the most cases in a single month that the county has recorded.

Daily testing is available at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. for students, staff and families of Franklin County Schools.

Frankfort Independent Schools will be offering free drive-thru COVID testing every Monday beginning Monday at Second Street School, 506 W. Second St., from 3:30-6 p.m. Testing is open to anyone in the community.

The FCHD website https://fchd.org/exposurecalculator/ has an interactive calculator that can be used if help is needed to determine quarantine dates.

Every county in Kentucky is in the red zone, meaning they have average daily cases per 100,000 population of 25 or higher based on the previous seven days.

Franklin County’s incidence rate was 225 Thursday. Henderson County has the highest rate at 363.4, and McCreary County has the lowest at 43.1.

The state’s overall incidence rate is 229.38.

