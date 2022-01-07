010822.COVID graphic.png

COVID-19 cases have increased significantly this week, with the Franklin County Health Department reporting 397 new cases in the three days between its reports.

FCHD, which was working through cases this week after the holiday weekend, reported as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County has had 9,054 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The health department had reported 8,657 total cases on Monday.

The county had 304 active COVID cases Thursday, up from 220 on Monday.

December had the fourth highest number of cases in the county since the onset of the pandemic.

There were 931 cases in December. January 2021 had the highest number of cases with 1,206, followed by September 2021 with 1,125 cases, and August 2021 with 1,075 cases.

There have already been 491 cases this month.

The health department is urging those who are sick or feeling ill, or if someone in their house is sick, to stay home.

Drive-thru COVID testing is available Monday through Friday at the health department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Testing is from 7-9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

