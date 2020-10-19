Since Friday’s report, the Franklin County Health Department has had 17 additional cases of COVID-19.
That brings the county’s total to 792 since the pandemic began in March. Franklin County has had 16 deaths from the virus, including two last week.
“We really worry that this pandemic has been going on so long that people might be getting desensitized to hearing about these deaths,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said during Monday’s weekly report with city and county officials, “but we certainly have not at the health department or in our city and county where we actually hear updates daily from these cases.
“It’s heartbreaking all the way around, and we all need to do our best to prevent any other family having to suffer it.”
Mattingly, Frankfort Mayor Bill May, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and interim City Manager Tom Russell urged local residents to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.
Mattingly said the county’s incidence rate has stayed close to the 10 range during the past 10 days. An incidence rate between 10 and 25 puts a county in orange.
“We only had a few days dip down to the yellow,” she said. “We are seeing a little bit of a plateau here in Franklin County, but it’s nowhere where we want to see our case numbers stop at. We need to see them go lower than that.
“Like everyone has said, we know that’s going to be tremendously difficult coming up with Halloween and the holidays, and we just need to be extra vigilant, that we don’t want any other families to have to go through what 16 in our community already have.”
Russell discussed Halloween and trick-or-treating.
“We don’t advocate going door to door, but we know people will,” he said. “It is what it is, so we might as well figure out, for those who want to participate, how to do it and do so safely.”
The city and county are recommending people set individually wrapped packages of candy on a table or in the driveway, and those who are trick-or-treating to do so in their own neighborhoods.
Mattingly suggested parents wipe off the candy wrappers before they’re opened.
Trick-or-treating will be from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 31.
A flyer about trick or treating can be found on the Frankfort City Hall and Franklin County Fiscal Court Facebook pages.
Mattingly said COVID testing is taking place Oct. 27 at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector. Testing is free, and those interested may register at fchd.org
FCHD is also offering free flu shots on Fridays at its clinic site, 100 Glenns Creek Road, and people may register for a flu shot at fchd.org.
“The last thing we want to see, especially in a high-risk individual, is flu and COVID at the same time because they both cause those respiratory problems,” Mattingly said.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 647 new cases Monday at his press conference, the largest number reported on a Monday since the pandemic began.
The state has now had 88,247 cases of COVID-19.
“This is our highest number of cases that we’ve ever seen on a Monday,” Beshear said. “At a time when we need cases to be going down, when more people are going to be going inside, when our kids are going back or will be back in school, we need to do better. If we want to keep doing some of the activities that we’re doing now, we need to keep doing better.”
There are currently 764 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus with 190 in ICU and 89 on ventilators.
Beshear also reported nine new deaths for a statewide total of 1,326.
The state's testing positivity rate is 4.97%.
