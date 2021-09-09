The COVID-19 numbers aren’t improving in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department reported 184 new confirmed cases Thursday since its last report on Sept. 2. The total number of Franklin County residents who have tested positive for the virus is 5,559 since the pandemic began in March 2020 with 5,319 residents recovering.
There are currently 175 active cases in the county.
Those numbers don’t include about 250 cases to be interviewed by the health department.
“We had 100-plus come in over the weekend,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “If you have tested positive and you have not heard from us, please isolate yourself away from others. We are contact tracing, testing and vaccinating as fast as we can with the resources we have.”
The health department reported Thursday that 25 Franklin County residents are hospitalized with COVID. Of that number, 22 are at Frankfort Regional Medical Center and three are at Central Baptist Hospital. There are five in the ICU (one at Central Baptist, four at FRMC), six are in a step down from ICU (all at FRMC), and 14 are in general floor beds (two at Central Baptist and 12 at FRMC).
“Frankfort Regional Medical Center has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 patients in the last month,” hospital spokesman Brad Wands said earlier this week when asked about COVID cases at FRMC. “This has caused our ICU to reach capacity at times, and can change by the minute. When nearing capacity, we expand additional bed areas as needed.
“Our hospital, like most all hospitals across the Commonwealth, is at or near capacity and will continue to be until the surge is over. The large majority of our hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.
“As mentioned previously, our hospital leaders are continually monitoring the situation closely and continue to plan by assessing resources and support to help meet the needs of our community.”
The county’s current incidence rate is 83.8, which is the average daily cases per 100,000 population. That rate is based on the previous seven days.
A partnership among the health department, Frankfort Independent Schools, Franklin County Schools and Gravity Diagnostics is providing free drive-thru COVID testing at the health department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, from 7-9 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The testing began today.
No pre-registration is required, and those being tested will register on-site. Results will be available in 24 hours and sent to the email address provided at registration. Gravity Diagnostics is administering the test.
The health department is attempting to call all positive cases, “but we cannot call someone until we have important information (names, phone numbers, test dates, etc.) from the labs,” Parker said. “Some cases cannot be contacted because of missing lab information and/or people not answering our calls.”
Parker said those who have tested positive and have not been contacted by the health department should send their lab results to fccovid19@ky.gov.
FCHD doesn’t call the contacts of cases.
“For close contacts, a guide to help you can be found on our website (www.fchd.org) and attached,” Parker said. “We do not send work notes for contacts; the positive lab result from someone in your house is all the proof we can provide.”
