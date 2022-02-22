Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

Franklin County has seen a significant drop in COVID cases in the past week, but February is still one for the record books.

The Franklin County Health Department announced Monday there had been 78 new cases of the virus since its last report on Thursday.

The county has now had 13,560 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. There were 65 active cases Monday, down from 81 cases Thursday.

Even with the decrease in numbers, Franklin County has had 1,310 COVID cases in February, ranking second only to January 2022 for the most cases in one month. There were 3,682 cases in January.

The health department has free vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 available by appointment on Friday at its clinic. To schedule an appointment, call 502-564-7647.

