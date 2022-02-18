021922.COVID graphic.jpg

COVID-19 numbers appear to be slowing in Franklin County, but they’re still high.

The Franklin County Health Department on Thursday announced 237 new cases since its report on Monday.

“While we are seeing a decline in cases per day, we have still seen 1,232 cases this month, making it the second highest month behind January 2022,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

COVID testing and vaccine opportunities are available throughout the community.

The health department has vaccine appointments available on Friday at its clinic, and appointments may be scheduled by calling 502-564-7647. Those interested may also contact their local pharmacy or primary care physician.

Testing at FCHD’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 a.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.

Those who need assistance registering for their free COVID-19 tests to be delivered to their home may contact the Frankfort Immigration Alliance Network at 502-783-7527 for Spanish or 502-783-7991 for English.

