Franklin County’s COVID-19 cases have eclipsed 12,000.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday the county has had 12,476 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

That’s an increase of 477 cases since the FCHD’s last report on Jan. 31.

There were 64 active cases in the county on Monday, down from 106 on Jan. 31.

COVID testing is available daily at the health department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.

Testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays is from 7-9 a.m. The PCR test is administered with results available in about 24 hours.

Testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays is open to Franklin County Schools students, staff and families from 3-6 p.m. There is now an option for a rapid test with results in 15 minutes, or the PRC test is available with results in about 24 hours.

