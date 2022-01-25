012622.COVID graphic.png

Franklin County COVID-19 cases this month have nearly doubled the previous record for most cases in a month.

With a week left to go in January, the Franklin County Health Department reported Monday there have been 2,232 cases this month.

January 2021 is the month with the second-highest number of cases at 1,183.

“With community spread at an all-time high, now is a great time to remind everyone to wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose, get your flu and COVID-19 vaccine, cover your cough and sneeze, clean and disinfect common surfaces and devices, avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.

Since the health department’s last report on Thursday, Franklin County has had an additional 331 confirmed cases of the virus.

The county has had 10,797 COVID cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Daily testing is available at the health department’s Public Health Center at 851 East-West Connector.

Testing for the community is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-9 a.m., and testing for Franklin County Schools staff, students and their families is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m.

Frankfort Independent Schools is offering free drive-thru COVID testing every Monday at Second Street School, 506 W. Second St., from 3:30-6 p.m. Testing is open to anyone in the community.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription