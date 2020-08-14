Franklin County's confirmed COVID-19 cases for August are up to 136.
The Franklin County Health Department announced five new cases Friday, bringing the county's total to 392 since the pandemic began. Roughly a third have been in August.
The 20-30 age group has had the most confirmed COVID-19 cases with 66, followed by the 31-40 age group with 55 cases and the 41-50 age group with 51.
FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said there have been 654 contacts of victims to date and 327 of those are active at this time.
The state recorded 679 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday on its website, kycovid.ky.gov.
That brings the state's total to 38,298 cases since the pandemic began. There have been 743,500 tests administered.
Eight additional deaths were reported for a statewide total of 804.
There are currently 656 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID-19 with 147 in ICU.
The state's testing positivity rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, is 5.68%.
