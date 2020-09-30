The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will mail out 2020 property tax bills on or before Oct. 30.
The collection dates are Nov. 1-Nov. 30, 2% discount; Dec. 1-Dec. 31, base amount; Jan. 1-Jan. 31, 2021, 5% penalty; Feb. 1-April 15, 2021, 21% penalty.
Taxes may be paid by credit/debit cards, cash, or personal checks, cashier’s checks and money orders.
Debit and credit card payments can be made in-person or over the telephone only. A processing/convenience fee will be applied and disclosed prior to processing the transaction. The phone number is 502-875-8740.
Checks must be made out for the exact amount to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5260, Frankfort, KY 40602.
In-person transactions may be made Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at the sheriff’s office at 974 River Bend Road. The office will be closed for the following holidays: Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day; Nov. 26-27, Thanksgiving; Dec. 24-25, Christmas; and Dec. 31-Jan. 1, New Year’s Day.
This year there is a drop box for tax payment. It is located next to the front door at the sheriff’s office and is under 24-hour surveillance. Do not leave cash in the drop box.
For more information, call the sheriff’s office at 502-875-8740 during normal business hours.
