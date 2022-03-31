Franklin County Solid Waste Management returned to the Franklin County Fiscal Court Wednesday afternoon to present a fuel recovery proposal from Central Kentucky Hauling (CKH) for a second time, as well as ask for approval to apply for three grants from the Kentucky Pride Fund.
CKH previously presented its proposal at the court’s meeting on March 18. However, because the materials for the proposal were sent shortly before the 9 a.m. meeting, the magistrates expressed concern over not being able to properly study the proposal beforehand and decided to table it until the meeting on Wednesday.
The extra time between meetings did not appear to help as several of the magistrates seemed confused over how the proposal would work.
Due to recent spikes in diesel fuel prices, CKH requested a fuel recovery rate. There is currently no fuel recovery rate provision in CKH’s contract with the county.
This is calculated by finding the previous month’s average diesel fuel price, as determined by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), and multiplying the corresponding fuel recovery percentage, as outlined in a fuel recovery spreadsheet provided by CKH, by the current month’s invoice.
For example, the February fuel recovery fee would be calculated as such: $3.594 (January’s published rate) corresponds to 8.17% on the fuel recovery index. Multiply February’s invoice, $131,203.93, by 8.17%, and the fuel recovery fee would come to $10,719.36.
Some of the confusion seemed to stem from where the percentage came from. Magistrate J.W. Blackburn was just one magistrate who was unsure what the determining factor was in deciding the percentage.
“I think there was some confusion earlier as to whether we’re paying the difference from the base amount or we’re paying a percentage. I don’t know if it’s the same thing, but I think there was confusion and nobody ever hit the nail on the head,” he said. “So, what’s the bottom line? Is it the difference or is it a percentage based on the difference or is it the same thing?”
“Oh no,” groaned a visibly exasperated Magistrate Marti Booth, followed by laughter from the other court members.
To help abate the confusion caused by the percentage, Magistrate Lambert Moore proposed a flat rate increase of $1 per household per month that would not fluctuate based on fuel prices.
“What if we say we’ll increase it (the amount paid by the county to CKH) $1 per household until fuel goes below a certain amount?” Moore suggested.
CKH Vice President Drew Skaggs, who presented the proposal to the court, said he did not have a problem changing the proposal from a percentage-based fee to a flat, static fee. However, he suggested the increase would be a little more than $1 per household per month.
“I don’t wanna sound like the three little bears here, but a dollar is not enough. $1.25, I think we would be amenable to that, to where it’s just, bam, it’s a buck 25 per household per month, and if it (average diesel fuel prices) falls under $3, it goes away,” he said.
After County Attorney Rick Sparks suggested CKH submit another proposal with the new fee amount, which Skaggs agreed to do, the proposal was tabled until the court’s next meeting on April 22.
Grant proposals
Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward submitted proposals to apply for three grants from the 2022-2023 Kentucky Pride Fund: a composting grant for $64,748.06, a recycling grant for $15,300 and a household hazardous waste management grant for $23,100. Each of these grants require a 25% match, which Woodward said could be met with personnel time.
The composting grant would provide money for a new wood chipper — doubling the county’s backyard composting program from 50 families to 100 families — chipper service for large yard waste collected by the road department, continuing the school compost education program and advertising.
Funds from the recycling grant would pay for year three of the ReCollect contract fee, advertising showing the benefits of recycling and how to properly recycle, and recycling receptacles in front of county office buildings downtown.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian asked for clarification as to why only the downtown county offices would be receiving recycling receptacles. Woodward explained that other county offices already have recycling receptacles, while there is a lack of them downtown. Because of that, Woodward said, litter and trash can be found all over the street.
“If you walk the street down here, in front of our office, there is litter quite often. Now that Hoggy’s is open again, we find spoons and cups and all sorts of stuff scattered around the sidewalk and the street. There’s cigarette butts all the time,” she said.
The household hazardous waste grant would go towards the fall hazardous waste collection event, which has a tentative date of Oct. 22. It would pay for Environmental Enterprises Inc. as the vendor, as well as any advertising. Any extra funds would be put towards the next spring event.
All three proposals to apply for grants were unanimously approved by the court.
Woodward also presented the date of the next Spring Clean/Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event. It will be held on April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at 309 Rouse Ave. Items accepted include poisons, herbicides, batteries, antifreeze, fluorescent tubes and electronics, including TVs.
Other collection events include metal collection at Lakeview Park from April 21-23, as well as free dumpsters at multiple locations, such as the old Peaks Mill School, Evergreen Road Fire Station and Lakeview Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.