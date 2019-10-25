A plaque honoring 35 men who were killed in action during World War I now hangs in the Franklin County Courthouse.
A small crowd gathered Friday for the unveiling of the plaque. Volunteers read the names of the fallen as a bell rang once in their honor before the plaque was uncovered. The plaque says that 2,481 soldiers from Franklin County served in the war.
State Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was one of the volunteers who read the names of the war dead.
“Thanks to the families of these individuals who gave their lives for not only protecting us but for protecting the world as well,” Graham said.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells thanked Frankfort, Franklin County and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4075, whose honor guard presented the colors during the ceremony, for help with establishing the plaque.
“Let them never be forgotten,” Wells said.
World War II veteran Leroy F. Spaulding helped to unveil the plaque. He served as a sergeant in the 45th Infantry Division after joining on April 5, 1941.
“I was still in high school and Roosevelt said that all males within a year would serve in the military,” Spaulding said following the ceremony. “So, a buddy and myself— we were like brothers in high school— we talked it over and said why don’t we go ahead and serve and get it over with and come back and finish high school.”
That plan to return to school within a year soon became unrealistic after the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Spaulding served in the military for the rest of the war, which ended on Sept. 2, 1945. He was in combat for 511 days, four assault landings on beaches and nine battle campaigns. He was a radio operator in the 160th Field Artillery, scouting ahead and sending back coordinates for targets.
Even though the war ended over 70 years ago, Spaulding said he gets flashbacks from the war that feel like they “happened today or yesterday.” He tries to not think about them and focus on other things.
Spaulding was among 150 men who were in the initial battalion. At the end of the war, only 13 of those men were alive. Spaulding thinks he’s the last living person from the group and said he “lost a lot of good buddies” from the war.
“It means a whole lot,” Spaulding said of the World War I plaque at the courthouse. “I can’t help it but feel sorry for the ones who are lost.”
The plaque is located beside the door at the main entrance to the courthouse.