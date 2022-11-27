Bob Coutts is back working his holiday magic again, and this year he's incorporated the most lights he's ever had in his annual Christmas light display.

Even from the East-West Connector, passersby can see Coutts' 40,000 Christmas lights. A better view can be had by driving by his house at 1216 Pradero Drive in the Tierra Linda neighborhood. 

112522_BobCouttsLightDisplay_hb_web-5.jpg

Bob Coutts' light display at 1216 Pradero Drive includes a Christmas tree that sits in place of a tree he had to have cut down earlier this year. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Bob Coutts Christmas light display 2022

Bob Coutts' light display at 1216 Pradero Drive includes a pink pig. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

