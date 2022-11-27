Bob Coutts is back working his holiday magic again, and this year he's incorporated the most lights he's ever had in his annual Christmas light display.
Even from the East-West Connector, passersby can see Coutts' 40,000 Christmas lights. A better view can be had by driving by his house at 1216 Pradero Drive in the Tierra Linda neighborhood.
"I surprised myself," Coutts said about the amount of lights he has this year. "Last year, I had about 35,000."
A new light display that forms a Christmas tree was added to his collection. It sits in place of a tree that he had to have cut down earlier this year.
"I added LEDs this year," Coutts said. "One strand is 394 feet long with 800 lights on it. I have five strands. It makes a tree."
Other light display highlights include a Ferris wheel that he made out of an old cable reel given to him by a friend. It turns using a motor out of a rotisserie. He also has a blow-up truck with Santa Claus, several snowmen, lots of reindeer, bears and Christmas packages.
"My granddaughter last year brought me a unicorn," he said. "This year I said 'don't bring me anything big.'"
But, he does admit that he is looking at buying a green dinosaur wearing a Santa cap. He also bought a Grinch at a craft fair recently.
"I have over 100 displays, even a pink pig pulling a sleigh," he said.
Coutts has been putting out the light display for close to 20 years now. He enjoys seeing all the people drive by his house.
"People have come by my house for years," he said. "I threatened last year that I didn't know how many years I was going to do it, but people tell me to keep doing it. This year instead of putting lots of lights on my roof, I kept stuff in the yard."
Coutts said he will keep the light display up through mid-January. It comes on at 5:30 p.m. each night.
