The number of coronavirus cases topped 100 on Sunday.
“We expected this. This is the way the virus works,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at his daily press conference.
Beshear said there are 103 confirmed cases up from 87 on Saturday. None of the new cases are from Franklin County, which has had one positive case so far — a 61-year-old female, who was being treated in isolation at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
More than 2,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state and two more labs were added Sunday. According to the governor, the average age for patients who have contracted the virus is 53.3 years old.
“The ICU rate is 6% — that is a testament to how well our hospitals are doing,” he added.
Beshear also mandated that all nonessential retail businesses close to in-person transactions by 8 p.m. Monday. Nonessential retail businesses include clothing, sporting goods, jewelry, book, furniture and entertainment stores. The governor said curbside and pickup will be permitted.
“This is the next step we have to take,” Beshear explained. “It’s going to take this kind of sacrifice to do what we need to do.”
The order does not include grocery stores, pharmacies, drug stores, liquor stores and gas stations.
“You will always be able to go to the grocery store,” he added. “You’ll still be able to get the essentials you need.”
Beshear also announced that starting Monday all elective medical procedures will be postponed. He had previously recommended that doctors cease elective procedures. Now it will be mandated.
“We still have folks out there who think this isn’t true or doesn’t apply to them,” he stated. “I’m committed to beating the coronavirus on the first try.”
