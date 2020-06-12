They are lifelong friends, relatives, high school classmates and camping buddies.
They talk about a variety of topics — but not politics — when they meet every morning in the parking lot at Franklin Square in West Frankfort.
The group of men get together for an hour or so each day, with most everyone at the parking lot between Tuesday Morning and WesBanco by 9:30 a.m.
“A lot of our wives call it the Old Liars Club,” Norman Sallee said.
The group started when Warner Caines and Ronnie Miller, friends for 50 years, met each morning for coffee at McDonald’s on the west side.
There was another table of retired men at the same time, and the two groups merged. When McDonald’s was closed for remodeling the group moved to Hardee’s. The men went back to McDonald’s briefly before going to Bojangles'.
That’s where they were meeting when restaurants were closed because of COVID-19, and that’s when the parking lot became their new gathering spot.
The Franklin Square parking lot was chosen because there are several restaurants nearby where the men can pick up food and coffee, and there was also room to meet.
Sometimes members bring food for the group, including Bill Howard with his wife’s banana bread, Edgar Leathers with homemade ice cream, and Caines with doughnuts.
When the group first moved to the parking lot at Franklin Square, they talked back and forth while still in their vehicles, but since the weather warmed up they’ve been setting up chairs, 6 feet apart, in a circle for their visits.
“We’ve got some more people who show up, but not everyone is here every day,” Caines said. “They show up when they can. Some they put up with, including me.”
“We thought Warner was the general manager of the plant board and could get our rates reduced,” Bill Howard joked, referencing Caines' longtime leadership of Frankfort's municipal utility.
The men range in age from 66 to 86, and nearly all of them are retired.
“We solve a lot of worldly problems,” Miller said about their daily discussions.
“And we find out we have all new problems the next day,” Caines countered.
Some topics are prohibited.
“We’re not allowed to talk politics,” John McKaig said.
What does that leave?
“Cars, pretty girls, each other,” McKaig replied.
Cars are a popular topic with the group. On Friday, Miller, Caines and Bob Coutts brought vintage pickup trucks they’d restored.
“That was my parents’ truck,” Coutts said of his 1948 Ford. “I learned to drive in it out in Missouri.
“It’s been in my family the whole time, and I made a hot rod out of it. The others are very original, but mine is not.”
On Friday, the Old Liars Club had 12 members in the parking lot. Missing were Jimmy Rogers and Ronnie Clark, but Dale Propes brought family visiting from New Jersey.
“We come every holiday, a few times in the summer, and we always hang out,” Propes’ daughter, Ashley Wink, said about her visits to Frankfort.
The men aren’t sure how long they’ll meet at Franklin Square. Some aren’t ready to return to restaurants, but McKaig is looking forward to it.
“I like being waited on,” he said. “They (staff at Bojangles') met Edgar at the door with his coffee.”
No matter where they congregate, the meetings are important to the men.
“It gets us out,” Miller said.
“And we get to see each other,” Sallee said.
