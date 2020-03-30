As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, Gov. Andy Beshear is restricting out-of-state travel.
Kentucky saw 42 more COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the statewide total to 480.
During his daily press conference, Beshear announced two more people had died due to complications from the highly contagious respiratory virus — an 88-year-old woman from Kenton County and a 90-year-old woman from Simpson County.
Beshear said both women had other health conditions that contributed to their deaths.
Eleven Kentuckians had died due to COVID-19 complications as of Monday evening. There had been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said at least one of Franklin County’s confirmed COVID-19 victims has made a full recovery.
While Beshear reminded Kentuckians that this crisis won’t last forever, he announced new measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Under a new executive order, Kentuckians who travel out of state are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Exceptions to the self-quarantine mandate include Kentuckians who have to travel out of state for work, groceries, medicine, health care, to care for a loved one or due to a court order.
When asked how the state plans to enforce these new guidelines, Beshear said it will be up to everyone to do the right thing.
Beshear wants everyone to act like they have COVID-19, even if they haven’t been tested since up to 80% of people who contract COVID-19 will have little to no symptoms but will still be contagious.
As of Monday, Kentucky had 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 intensive care unit beds, and 1,352 ventilators. Beshear said he’s working on securing more hospital beds and ventilators for the state. There are hotels lined up to be converted into emergency hospitals if needed.
Over the weekend, President Donald Trump extended social distancing recommendations through April 30.
Beshear said although everyone should be social distancing, “healthy at home doesn’t mean isolation.”
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians of all ages to videochat friends and family every day,
For more information on COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov or call 1-800-722-5725.
For more information on COVID-19 in Franklin County, visit frankfortema.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.