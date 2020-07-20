People in Franklin County will have two opportunities over the next two weeks to be tested for COVID-19.
At Monday's press briefing with local government leaders, Franklin County Public Health Director Judy Mattingly said free COVID-19 testing will be available Wednesday at Dolly Graham Park, 225 River St., and Aug. 4 at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector.
The testing at Dolly Graham Park will be from 9 a.m.-noon, and those interested in being tested are urged to register at fchd.org. The testing at the Public Health Center will from 8:30 a.m.-noon, and registration will not be available until July 31 at fchd.org.
There may be some walk-up testing available Wednesday at Dolly Graham Park for those who can't pre-register, but registration is strongly recommended.
The county currently has 192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as the cases have risen, so have the number of contacts.
Mattingly said confirmed cases in March normally had two or three contacts while recent cases have had 10 to 20 contacts.
Contacts are those who have been less than six feet away for 15 minutes or more from someone who has tested positive.
Mayor Bill May talked about St. Clair Mall being closed to traffic for three evenings a week — Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
The closure allows restaurants on St. Clair to offer more outdoor seating and maintain social distancing. It began last week.
"If there are other businesses, restaurants particularly, that need some extra outdoor space we're more than happy to assess your situation and look at ways to make the street safe for outdoor dining in your area, too," May said.
"We want to do everything we can to help our local businesses stay in business, especially restaurants that are really suffering because of lack of having full capacity inside restaurants."
