Tents and cones were set up at Lakeview Park Tuesday in preparation for drive thru COVID-19 testing in this State Journal file photo.

Testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday at Lakeview Park.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his press conference Sunday that the state and Kroger have partnered to administer 20,000 drive-through tests around the state over the next five weeks.

"I'm very excited about this," Beshear said. "This is good news on a day (Easter) dedicated to good news."

The Frankfort site is the first to be opened in this partnership.

The testing will be done free of charge.

Lakeview Park has been set up for drive-through testing for several weeks, but testing had been halted because of a lack of tests and personal protective equipment.

Testing isn't open to everyone but those in Tier 1 and Tier 2.

They include healthcare workers, first responders with symptoms of COVID-19, those ages 65 and older and people with chronic health conditions.

Beshear said Kroger is not charging the state for its contributions. Kroger will provide the people, PPE and sign-up portal, and the state has contracted with UPS and Gravity Diagnostics for kits and shipping.

Test results should be available within 48 hours.

Testing will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for 250 tests each day.

Plans are to open one more site this week and others at a later date. Additional testing sites were not named.

The sign-up portal is available at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.

Beshear announced 134 new cases Sunday, bringing the state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,963, and there were three additional deaths for a total of 97 in the state.

For up-to-date information about the disease, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.

