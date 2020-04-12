Testing for COVID-19 will begin Monday at Lakeview Park.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his press conference Sunday that the state and Kroger have partnered to administer 20,000 drive-through tests around the state over the next five weeks.
"I'm very excited about this," Beshear said. "This is good news on a day (Easter) dedicated to good news."
The Frankfort site is the first to be opened in this partnership.
The testing will be done free of charge.
Lakeview Park has been set up for drive-through testing for several weeks, but testing had been halted because of a lack of tests and personal protective equipment.
Testing isn't open to everyone but those in Tier 1 and Tier 2.
They include healthcare workers, first responders with symptoms of COVID-19, those ages 65 and older and people with chronic health conditions.
Beshear said Kroger is not charging the state for its contributions. Kroger will provide the people, PPE and sign-up portal, and the state has contracted with UPS and Gravity Diagnostics for kits and shipping.
Test results should be available within 48 hours.
Testing will be available from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for 250 tests each day.
Plans are to open one more site this week and others at a later date. Additional testing sites were not named.
The sign-up portal is available at https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing.
Beshear announced 134 new cases Sunday, bringing the state's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,963, and there were three additional deaths for a total of 97 in the state.
For up-to-date information about the disease, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.