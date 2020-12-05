Chuck and Frances Jolly beamed as a cacophony of honking horns, whoops and hollers sounded outside Choateville Christian Church Saturday morning.
It wasn’t the church wedding they anticipated when they got engaged in August, but it was the safest wedding they could have.
With well-wishers listening to the ceremony over the radios in their vehicles, Choateville Christian pastor Mike Napier married the couple in front of the church.
The former Frances Lairson said they had planned on a traditional church wedding, but the ongoing COVID pandemic led to some changes.
“We were going to go have dinner at a restaurant,” she said. “Then the numbers went up.”
After Gov. Andy Beshear closed restaurants to in-person dining, that plan went out the window. Frances said they thought about having food at the church, but decided to go with a drive-in theme, complete with popcorn and candy for those at the service.
Changing the date was not an option.
“We picked this date because it was my parents’ 51st anniversary,” she said. “We wanted to keep the date. Dec. 5 doesn’t come around on a Saturday all that often.”
The couple had their first date on Valentine’s Day in February followed by their engagement in August. In her vows, Frances said their relationship evolved through texts and emails, but said she knew he was the one when they met the first time.
Chuck deadpanned that their first date was “alright.”
Frances’ mother Pettie Chism said the church has had drive-in church services for several months, and the wedding was conducted the same way.
“She said ‘I know it’ll be cold, but it is what it is,’” Chism said.
Like so many things in 2020, adapting to meet the current circumstances has become part of life.
“We just thought … we didn’t want to completely cancel,” Frances said. “Is it chilly? Sure, but at least everyone’s safe.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.