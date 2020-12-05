first kiss

Frances and Chuck Jolly share their first kiss as husband and wife Saturday morning in front of friends and family. The couple decided to have a COVID-safe wedding rather than postpone the event. (Photo by Fred Petke)

Chuck and Frances Jolly beamed as a cacophony of honking horns, whoops and hollers sounded outside Choateville Christian Church Saturday morning.

It wasn’t the church wedding they anticipated when they got engaged in August, but it was the safest wedding they could have. 

With well-wishers listening to the ceremony over the radios in their vehicles, Choateville Christian pastor Mike Napier married the couple in front of the church.

The former Frances Lairson said they had planned on a traditional church wedding, but the ongoing COVID pandemic led to some changes.

“We were going to go have dinner at a restaurant,” she said. “Then the numbers went up.”

After Gov. Andy Beshear closed restaurants to in-person dining, that plan went out the window. Frances said they thought about having food at the church, but decided to go with a drive-in theme, complete with popcorn and candy for those at the service. 

Changing the date was not an option.

“We picked this date because it was my parents’ 51st anniversary,” she said. “We wanted to keep the date. Dec. 5 doesn’t come around on a Saturday all that often.”

The couple had their first date on Valentine’s Day in February followed by their engagement in August. In her vows, Frances said their relationship evolved through texts and emails, but said she knew he was the one when they met the first time.

Chuck deadpanned that their first date was “alright.”

Frances’ mother Pettie Chism said the church has had drive-in church services for several months, and the wedding was conducted the same way. 

“She said ‘I know it’ll be cold, but it is what it is,’” Chism said. 

Like so many things in 2020, adapting to meet the current circumstances has become part of life.

“We just thought … we didn’t want to completely cancel,” Frances said. “Is it chilly? Sure, but at least everyone’s safe.”

