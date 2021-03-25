032621.COVIDGraphic.png

COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Health Department doesn’t want to see a drop in the community’s vigilance against the virus.

“This is when we ask our residents to not let their guards down,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “Please continue to wear your mask, wash your hands, stay home when you are sick and get vaccinated when it is your turn and available to you.”

The health department reported three new cases of COVID Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 3,701 since the pandemic began last March. Of that number, 3,619 have recovered.

There are 26 active cases in Franklin County with 22 in the general community and four associated with schools (K-12 and college students and staff). There are no active cases in any long-term care facilities in the county.

FCHD has administered a total of 8,827 COVID vaccines — 4,526 first doses, 3,082 second doses and 1,219 of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, which is a one-dose vaccine.

