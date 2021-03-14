Placing flags

Family members, friends and co-workers of some of Kentucky's COVID-19 deaths place flags in their honor behind the Kentucky Capitol on March 6. There is one flag for each Kentucky death from the virus. (Photo by Fred Petke)

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky continued to drop on Sunday, as did those hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

There were 445 new cases reported to state public health officials on Sunday, raising Kentucky’s pandemic total to 416,215. Although numbers have often been lower on Sunday, due to some labs not reporting or closed on the weekend, it still marks a continued fall, as there were 679 new cases on Saturday, 963 on Friday, and 1,121 on Thursday. It also marks nine straight weeks of declines, according to the governor’s office.

In addition, 16 new deaths were reported on Sunday. That was the same as Saturday and compares to 29 on Friday and 37 on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 4,982.

There were 488 Kentuckians hospitalized on Sunday. Of that number, 118 were in the ICU and 69 were on a ventilator. All three figures are down from Saturday.

The state’s positivity rate was 3.99% on Sunday, based on a seven-day rolling average. That is up from 3.98% on Saturday, 3.88% on Friday, and Thursday’s 3.95%. Still, it remained below 4.00%.

The Beshear Administration announced that as of Sunday, 995,784 Kentuckians have had at least their first of two injections of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This means the total should top one million on Monday. This includes participants in the state vaccination program, long-term care facilities program, federal direct program and federal pharmacy program.

Beshear’s next scheduled live press briefing on COVID-19 is Monday afternoon at 4. It can be viewed by the public on both his Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The governor said Thursday that he would update the coronavirus situation at Kentucky’s prisons during Monday’s press briefing.

