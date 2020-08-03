COVID-19

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Health Department on Monday announced 20 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases to start off August.

That brings the county’s total to 277 cases. FCHD said there were 12 new cases on Saturday, three on Sunday and five on Monday.

There are currently 80 active cases in the county, and 13 of those patients are long-term care facility residents.

“We are still seeing a higher number of folks under the age of 50 that are testing positive,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “Positive cases to date range in age from 2 to 98.”

At Monday’s weekly press conference with city and county leaders, FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said the department currently has just over 500 contacts for the 277 cases and that FCHD is actively monitoring a little over 100 contacts who are in the 14-day quarantine period.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced at his press conference Monday that the state has 323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 31,508.

He also said there have been two new deaths for a statewide total of 744.

There have been 8,335 people who have recovered from the virus. Across the state, there are 612 patients currently hospitalized with 136 patients in the ICU.

The positivity rate has dropped to 5.18%.

