Frosty 5k (8.5 x 11 in)

COVID-19 cases in Franklin County rose by 140 in a week’s time, from Nov. 22 to Monday, according to a report from the Franklin County Health Department Monday.

There have now been 7,617 cases of COVID in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Franklin County currently has 121 active cases, down from 142 last week.

After four straight months where there were more COVID cases in 2021 than there had been in 2020, the numbers dropped in November, from 593 cases in 2020 to 561 this year.

COVID vaccines will be available from 1-3 p.m. at the Frankfort Frosty 5K Sunday at Lakeview Park.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Gift cards worth $25 will be given to those receiving a second dose of Pfizer or first dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Pfizer third doses and Pfizer boost doses will be available for those who qualify.

People are asked to bring their vaccine card if coming for their second dose and their insurance card if applicable.

The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals 5 years old and older, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to individuals 18 years old and older.

Race participants will need to get their vaccine at least 30 minutes before race time to allow for the waiting period. The race begins at 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription