Franklin County has seen an increase of 290 COVID cases in a week.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday 8,657 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 with 220 currently active within the community.

Download PDF 010522.COVID graphic.pdf

FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said Monday that staff is still working through stacks of cases after the long holiday weekend.

“If you are sick or feeling ill, or someone in your house is sick, please stay home,” Parker said. “If you feel you need to be tested, please visit our drive-thru clinics on the East-West connector. Free testing is available Monday through Friday.

“We are not doing any testing at our clinic at this time, only at our Public Health Center through these drive-thru sites. We are thankful for the partnerships with Gravity Diagnostics and Mako Testing to be available for the community and provide this service.”

Testing at the FCHD Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, is Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The newest released guidance by the Kentucky Department for Public Health addresses the five-day isolation option per the recent guidance released by the CDC.

If you have tested positive for COVID and have symptoms, isolate for 10 days from the date symptoms began.

If symptoms fully resolve, isolation may be shortened after day five on the first day without symptoms. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days since the start of symptoms, and isolation should not be shortened if a mask cannot be worn properly and consistently.

If you have tested positive for COVID and have never had symptoms, isolate for five days from the date you had your test done. Wear a well-fitting mask for five additional days, and isolation should be extended to 10 days if a mask cannot be worn properly and consistently.

If you are not fully vaccinated or if you’re booster eligible but not yet boosted and have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID, quarantine for 10 days from your last exposure.

Quarantine may be shortened to five days if you have no symptoms and test negative for COVID on day five. Wear a well-fitted mask for 10 days from your last exposure, and stay home and get a test if symptoms develop.

If you are boosted or fully vaccinated but not yet booster eligible and have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID, you do not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms. Wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days from your last exposure, get tested for COVID on day five, and stay home and get a test if symptoms develop.

