Franklin County saw an increase of 85 COVID cases from Monday to Friday in numbers released by the Franklin County Health Department Friday.

There have now been 7,295 confirmed cases of COVID in the county since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The number of active cases as of Friday was 143, up from 126 Monday.

Free COVID testing continues in the county.

On Saturdays and Sundays, testing is available to the community at Juniper Hill Park from noon-6 p.m. The test is an oral swab test performed by Apex Emergentology.

Testing is open to the community on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, from 7-9 a.m. The testing is performed by Gravity Diagnostics.

Testing is being performed by Mako Medical Labs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6 p.m. at the Public Health Center.

This testing is only for Franklin County Schools K-12 staff, students and their families.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription