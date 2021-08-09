080921 COVID vaccine facts

Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Franklin County, but the number of active cases has declined.

The Franklin County Health Department announced Monday an increase of 63 new cases since its last report on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 4,431 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

FCHD is reporting 72 active cases, and it has about 70 cases that it still needs to work. The number of active cases is 22 less than Thursday.

“We are still seeing a surge of cases at this time, more than we can get worked in one day,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “There are about 12 of the current cases in the hospital at this time, and what we do know is the majority of those are unvaccinated individuals.

“We know the vaccine is our greatest defense to defeating this virus; let’s roll our sleeves up and end this thing,” she added. “We are also strongly recommending masking while indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.”

Franklin County’s current incidence rate, based on the previous seven days, has risen to 47.3 per 100,000 population. The county’s incidence rate on Thursday at 38.7.

The county’s positivity rate on Monday was 10.26%.

