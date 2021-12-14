COVID-19 cases in Franklin County have topped 8,000.

The Franklin County Health Department on Monday reported an increase of 41 cases since Friday.

That brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 8,012 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Franklin County currently has 257 active cases, an increase of 65 since Friday’s report.

FCHD has been able to dive deeper into the vaccination status among those with COVID-19 infections.

Since April 11, 17% of cases have been fully vaccinated, 41% of cases are unvaccinated at the time of testing positive, 4% are partially vaccinated — meaning they had not completed their series or it had not been two weeks since their last dose — 10% are not of age/not eligible, and 28% are unknown and couldn’t be looked up in the Kentucky Immunization Registry.

Among the reasons immunization status couldn’t be located are data entry error, names don’t match (example: Richard vs. Rick), or they received their vaccines outside of Kentucky and aren’t entered into the immunization registry.

The health department will be closed Thursday for a staff development day. Messages will be returned on Friday.

