Kentucky's memorial dedicated to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic will be officially dedicated next Wednesday, May 24th.

COVID Memorial 051923.jpg

(Tom Latek | Kentucky Today)

Governor Andy Beshear will officiate the ceremony, featuring the sculpture "United We Stand, Divided We Fall" by Kentucky artist Amanda Matthews of Lexington's Prometheus Foundry. The title of the sculpture comes from the Kentucky state motto.

