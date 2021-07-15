Franklin County Health Department logo.jpg

COVID-19 numbers continue to creep up in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Health Department reported 13 new confirmed cases of the virus since its last report Tuesday. The number of active cases is 22, an increase of five since Monday.

A total of 4,158 Franklin Countians have tested positive for COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“While mandates have been lifted, we are not in the clear,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said. “This virus is still out there and our main tool against this virus is the vaccine. Please urge your unvaccinated friends to consider helping us be No. 1 in the state in protecting our community against COVID-19.”

Woodford County continues to be the top county in the state for the percentage of its population to have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Woodford has had 65.84% of its population vaccinated with at least one dose, followed closely by Franklin County in second place at 64.89%.

The health department will have a pop-up vaccine clinic Friday at the summer concert series by the old state Capitol building from 6-8 p.m.

FCHD will be at the Franklin County Fair next week at Lakeview Park, on Tuesday and Thursday, from 5-7 p.m. both days to administer COVID vaccines, and on July 28-30 the health department will be going door to door in the Bald Knob community offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“The community will also see us at back-to-school bashes in the coming weeks offering the COVID-19 vaccine and answering any related questions parents may have,” Parker said.

