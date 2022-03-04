As the coronavirus pandemic reaches the two-year mark, COVID-19 case numbers continue to decrease in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Health Department announced Friday 65 new COVID cases since its last report on Feb. 25.
“We have been at this for almost two years in Franklin County and have seen 13,669 cases of COVID-19 reported to the health department and 135 COVID-19 related deaths of Franklin County residents — 47 of those under the age of 70,” FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.
There have been 5,103 cases reported this year, and of the 13,669 total cases, only 38 are active at this time.
“We are transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic state of COVID-19,” Parker said. “At this point we are not going to be able to isolate or eradicate this virus and are moving forward to endemic state — living with COVID-19.
“The health department will no longer be contact tracing. If you are sick/test positive, please isolate away from others for five days and then wear a mask for five additional days around others.”
Parker said the best way to live with COVID is to get vaccinated and stay up to date, isolate from others when sick with any illness, and consider targeted mask use following exposures or illness.
New guidance and information about living with COVID is available at kycovid19.ky.gov. The site offers a weekly updated map on Thursdays. The map is no longer an incidence rate map.
“With the prevalence of at-home test kits we know that the incidence rate is no longer applicable and that moving forward is not a great indicator of community spread as much as the impacts to the hospital system as that has been a major concern since the beginning — to not overrun the healthcare system,” Parker said. The new metrics measure the number of new cases of COVID-19 reporting in the prior week per 100,000 population for each county, the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 per 100,000, and the percentage of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.
At this time, 26% of Franklin County residents between the ages of 5 and 11 are fully vaccinated, while 31% have had one dose. To make an appointment for your child to get vaccinated, call the health department at 502-564-7647 to get scheduled.
Testing will continue at the health department’s Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, through June 30. There have been some changes to the times for the Monday, Wednesday Friday testing.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday testing, starting this coming Monday, will be from 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday testing will continue to be 3-6 p.m.
