People 18 and older can get a COVID vaccine and a free pizza Thursday, June 3.
The Franklin County Health Department will have a walk-up vaccine clinic at DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road, from noon-2 p.m.
A free 10-inch pepperoni pizza will be available to anyone who gets the vaccine that day.
FCHD has two walk-up vaccine clinics Wednesday. The first is from 9-11 a.m. at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church, 224 Steele St., and the second is from 4-6 p.m. at the Paul Sawyier Public Library, 319 Wapping St.
There are currently two vaccine clinics scheduled in June. In addition to the one at DaVinci’s, there will be one Friday, June 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market at River View Park during the Salvation Army’s Stand Down for Veterans event.
The vaccine being given at all four of these clinics will be the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
The Pfizer two-dose vaccine will be available today for parents and students 12 and older in the Frankfort Independent Schools district. The vaccines will be given at Second Street and Frankfort High during school hours.
The health department will have vaccine clinics for the Franklin County Schools district on May 24 at Western Hills and Bondurant Middle and May 25 at Franklin County and Elkhorn Middle for parents and students 12 and older.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, will be given the the schools during school hours. All schools received a link to send out to parents of children 12 and older to schedule on their respective days.
If parents haven't been vaccinated, they've been invited to participate, too.
Vaccines today, May 24 and May 25 will be first doses given on-site at schools. The boost dose will be given at a health department drive-thru setup at its Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, on June 15 or June 25, whichever date was chosen when registering for the first dose.
Franklin County is second in the state for the percentage of its population to have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Woodford County is No. 1 with 57% of its population vaccinated, and Franklin County is right behind at 56%.
FCHD reported three new confirmed cases of COVID since its report on Thursday. The three cases bring the total number of cases to 3,950 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
There are currently 30 active cases of the virus in the county, one less than was reported Thursday.
