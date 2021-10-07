safety night oct

A COVID-19 vaccine event will take place Oct. 16 at Western Hills as part of Safety Night presented by Frankfort Fire and EMS.

The event is from 4-6 p.m. and include COVID-19 vaccines. A raffle for a 50-inch 4K Smart TV will take place. Only those who can show proof of being vaccinated against COVID or get a COVID vaccine at the event are eligible for the raffle.

Also at the event will be fire trucks, ambulances, helicopters, police cars, HANDS staff for expecting parents, a display on electric, gas and water safety and prizes.

The Franklin County Health Department reported Thursday 76 newly confirmed cases of COVID since its last report on Monday.

The county has now had 6,658 cases of COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020.

There are currently 179 active COVID cases in the county, an increase of 27 since Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription