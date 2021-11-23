The Franklin County Health Department will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Frankfort Frosty 5K on Dec. 5 at Lakeview Park.

The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available from 1-3 p.m.

Those receiving their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible for gift cards. Pfizer third and boost doses will be available for those who qualify.

Individuals 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 and older may receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Frankfort Frosty 5K starts at 2 p.m. and participants will need to get their vaccine 30 minutes prior to allow for the waiting period.

Those receiving their second dose should bring their vaccine and insurance cards.

The health department reported 142 active COVID-19 cases in the county on Monday, including 34 active cases in local schools.

To date, 7,477 Franklin Countians have tested positive for the coronavirus and 81 have died.

