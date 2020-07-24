Road work

Road work will continue on U.S. 127 (Lawrenceburg Road) and begin on U.S. 60 (Versailles Road) this week.

Overnight lane closures are possible for preventive maintenance paving work that began earlier this month on U.S. 127 from the Anderson-Franklin County line to U.S. 60 (Louisville Road). The closures will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily until the work is completed.

On Versailles Road, westbound lane closures near Cardinal Avenue are possible this week as utility crews work in the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription