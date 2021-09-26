Work crews set up a stage, risers, a sound system, a satellite dish and more on Sunday in anticipation of an event to be held on the state Capitol steps this Tuesday, according to multiple workers on site.

No person at the site was able to share the reason for the event, all stating that they did not know.

A spokesperson for the Governor’s Office has not responded to a request for comment on the event, nor has the local police department or sheriff’s office.

The site included multiple trailers for crew members to the immediate east of the Capitol building and a large satellite dish placed near the rear of the Capitol.

The main stage, with a large backdrop and space for several television cameras, as well as an extensive sound system is currently set up about midway up the steps.

Check back for updates to this story.

