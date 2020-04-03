Road work
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews will be working on the Interstate 64 bridges over the Kentucky River this week.

Nightly road closures are expected in the westbound I-64 lanes from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for bridge deck overlay. Motorists will be directed through the work zone but are asked to avoid the area if possible by detouring onto the East-West Connector.

Crews will also be performing striping on various roadways around the county. Lane closures are possible and drivers should heed signage in work zones.

