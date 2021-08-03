Cruisin.jpg

A cruise in at the Carter House, 112 Park Ave., will take place from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Donations made during the event will benefit Relay for Life. 

The event includes a cake walk, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and music by DJ Rick.

The event is sponsored by members of the Franklin County government. For more information, contact Jenny Howard at 502-682-8356, Marsha Toles Smither at 502-319-2374 or Brenda Toles-Taulbee at 502-682-9714.

