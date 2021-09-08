Members of Franklin County government are sponsoring a toy drive cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday at The Carter House at Lakeview Park.

All proceeds from this event will go to the Franklin County Fire Department Toy Drive to benefit the underprivileged children's program. Both toys and money will be accepted. 

Music will be provided by DJ Rick. Taylor Belle's Ice Cream will be there, along with Western Hills FFA alumni who will be grilling up summer favorites. There will be raffles, 50/50 and door prizes throughout the day.
 
For more information, please call Dawn at 502-695-1617.

