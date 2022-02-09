Kelsey Cummins of Frankfort has been named to the Dean’s List at Eastern Kentucky University for the 2021 fall semester.

Cummins, a 2012 graduate of Franklin County High School, will graduate in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in Studio Art.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription