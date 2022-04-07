Curbside paper recycling is back for city residents.

Starting Tuesday, the City of Frankfort Division of Solid Waste will once again accept newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail and catalogs in curbside recycling carts.

New accepted items include food and beverage cartons, such as milk, juice and broth type boxes/tetra cartons with the caps on. These items along with plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum bottles and cans, steel cans, cardboard, paperboard and all colors of glass bottles and jugs can all be co-mingled together in the recycling cart.

As a reminder, do not bag any recycle material and keep all plastic bags, trash, yard waste and medical waste out of the recycling cart.

All the curbside recyclable items can also be dropped off 24 hours a day at the City of Frankfort’s Recycle drop-off center located at 309 Rouse Ave.

The Lexington Recycle Center, where Frankfort and several Central Kentucky cities and counties take recycling, recently underwent a $4.2 million upgrade. The facility was shut down for 13 weeks — from Dec. 13 to March 14 — while the new equipment was installed.

The new equipment and upgrades to existing devices will allow the Recycling Center to:

  • Sort paper collected curbside more effectively, and produce better quality paper.
  • Increase the capacity of the center to produce higher quality recyclables to sell.
  • Use optical sensors to better sort plastics.
  • Sort out glass earlier in the process to reduce equipment damage from broken glass.
  • Carry material more efficiently thanks to a new conveyor belt layout.

For more information on the proper way to recycle and dispose of household items and to stay up to date on any schedule changes download the free Frankwaste App for city and county residents.

Because recycling loads are turned down due to contaminants, never put medical waste or used diapers in recycling bins.

