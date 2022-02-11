Gov. Andy Beshear reappointed a Frankfort resident to the Advisory Council on Autism Spectrum Disorders.

Jonathan Curry is executive director of the Office of Autism at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. He will serve a term expiring Oct. 15, 2024.

