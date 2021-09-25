Around 1,000 cyclists from across the country enjoyed area bourbon distilleries and the scenic Thoroughbred horse farms of Kentucky’s rolling bluegrass hills during the 4th annual Bourbon Burn over the weekend.

During the three-day bicycle tour, cyclists rode along quiet country roads and through quaint communities in and around the Lexington area, including Frankfort, Versailles, Midway, Paris and the outskirts of Georgetown.

